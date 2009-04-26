Fans are obsessed with Beyonce Knowles.

Obsessed, the new Fatal Attraction-style thriller, dominated the weekend box office with $28.5 million in ticket sales -- well over what studio execs predicted.

The movie also stars The Office's Idris Elba, who plays Knowles' husband in an ideal marriage that is shattered after a psychotic coworker (played by Heroes' Ali Larter) begins some serious stalking.

The film -- which was projected to open in the high teens -- is Knowles' top-grossing debut since her own film debut in Austin Powers in Goldmember.

Zac Efron's 17 Again and Channing Tatum's Fighting were neck-and-neck for the No. 2 spot, with Efron's comedy taking in $11.7 million after debuting as the top movie last week -- for a 10-day total of $40 million. Fighting, also starring Terrence Howard, brought in $11.4 million in its opening weekend.

The Soloist -- starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jamie Foxx -- opened at No. 4 with $9.7 million.

