WASHINGTON (AP) — Beyonce used a pre-recorded voice track to perform her rousing rendition of the national anthem at President Barack Obama's inauguration, according to the U.S. Marine Band.

A band spokeswoman told news outlets Tuesday that the band was notified at the last minute that Beyonce would perform to the pre-recorded music. The band played their instruments live.

All inaugural music is pre-recorded in case weather conditions or other circumstances could interrupt the program.

A representative for Beyonce did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Kelly Clarkson's representative said she sang live to perform "My Country, 'Tis of Thee."

The use of a recording is typical in big events. In 2009, cellist Yo-Yo Ma was questioned about "hand-synching" for Obama's first inauguration. Ma said instruments weren't functioning properly in 19-degree weather.