Beyonce took a trip to Haiti last month to visit Saint Damien Pediatric Hospital, the only children’s hospital in the nation, to see how things are progressing since the 2010 earthquake that left thousands dead and many more homeless. The singer documented her humanitarian trip with the United Nations on Instagram, sharing photos of herself playing with children.

On Tuesday, “Good Morning America” aired a video of Beyonce’s trip in which she’s seen talking with doctors, and spending time with cancer patients and newborn babies. Saint Damien Pediatric Hospital, located in Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince, is funded exclusively by donations, and is known for it’s intensive care unit for babies.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Beyonce was also on “Good Morning America” on Monday in a taped segment about her vegan diet. Beyonce and Jay Z revealed a few months ago that they were on a 22-Day vegan diet, but on “GMA” she discussed how much it has changed her life. She noted in the video package that the 22-day vegan diet has helped “the weight stay off” and even made her skin become “really firm” and “tight.”