Beyonce has revealed she wants to step behind the camera for a new career as a movie director.

Beyonce has enjoyed a number of film roles over the years and her next project will be teaming up with actor/director Clint Eastwood for a new remake of "A Star Is Born."

The singer has now revealed she eventually aims to step behind the camera herself, telling Access Hollywood, "I would love to direct. Continue to learn video and maybe by then a short film."