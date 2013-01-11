Haters be damned -- Beyonce's bikini bod really is as amazing as it looks on the February cover of GQ.

After the men's magazine released the image of the star -- billing her amongst the "Sexiest Women of the 21st Century" -- some readers suspected her amazing abs and toned legs were the work of Photoshop.

But without even saying a word, Beyonce, 31, has proven them wrong.

Jay-Z's wife posted a new photo of herself and daughter Blue Ivy, 12 months, on her Tumblr page. In the stunning snapshot, the mother and daughter hold hands while playing on a beach in the water. Wearing a blue-patterned bikini top with matching shorts, Beyonce shows off her flawless bikini body. Blue, meanwhile, had fun in the sun wearing only her diaper.

Beyonce explained to GQ that although she loves being a mother, she really really enjoys her work.

"I love my job, but it's more than that: I need it. Because before I gave birth, it was the only time in my life, all throughout my life, that I was lost," she admitted. "But I've sacrificed a lot of things, and I've worked harder than probably anyone I know, at least in the music industry. So I just have to remind myself that I deserve it."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Beyonce Wears Bikini, Plays on the Beach With Blue Ivy in New Picture