Flawless! Amidst reports that Beyonce's relationship with husband Jay Z is in trouble, the "Crazy in Love" singer donned a "Carter" jersey in honor of the rapper ( aka Shawn Corey Carter) via Instagram on Saturday.

The 32-year-old accessorized the sexy look with a thick chain necklace and matching bangles. She donned low pigtail braids and showed off her toned legs by wearing no pants.

As Us exclusively reported, Beyonce and Jay Z, 44, avoided each other toward the end of their final On the Run tour date. (They wrapped in San Francisco on Aug. 6.)

"They stayed separately in both New York and L.A. for several nights," an insider previously told Us. Not to mention, Beyonce has been scouting out NYC apartments with "no Jay Z in sight."

On the other hand, a pal told Us the couple's marriage is intact. "They are happy," the insider told Us of Blue Ivy's parents. "They have issues, like every other couple."

