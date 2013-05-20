Keep 'em guessing, Bey! Following a Friday concert in Zurich, Switzerland, Beyonce greeted thousands of fans in Milan, Italy for a Saturday, May 18 concert that made absolutely no explicit mention of the pregnancy report that hit the web the day before.

Instead, the "Crazy in Love" singer, 31, put on a typically sweaty, energetic and soulful show, donning one skintight costume after the next as she performed her hits for over two hours. In one show look, the superstar wore a curve-hugging, sequined jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. She put that tight outfit to use as she crooned atop a piano and thrust her famous hips in the air.

There were similarly no signs of a baby bump -- or anything indicating Beyonce has slowed down her dance routines -- in other looks throughout the show as the mom to Blue Ivy, 16 months, pulled off her world-famous, exhausting choreography. (The pregnancy rumor came days after the singer canceled an Antwerp, Belgium show, citing exhaustion and dehydration.)

Via her Instagram account, Jay-Z's wife of five years shared another recent performance shot showing off her flat stomach, in which the star, dramatically backlit, wears a now-familiar a white embellished crystal and pearl bodysuit by Tamara Ralph of Ralph & Russo. While unconfirmed reports claim Beyonce wrote an angry rebuttal about the latest rumor in an instantly deleted Instagram post, she has otherwise not commented on the report that she and Jay-Z, 43, are expecting their second child.

Her rep could not be reached for comment. The Mrs. Carter World Tour continues through August, with a final show at Brooklyn, NYC's Barclays Center.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Beyonce Wears Skintight Jumpsuit, Dances Furiously Amid Pregnancy Rumors