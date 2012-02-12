Beyonce has been over-the-moon with month-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, but she's devastated by Saturday's passing of her hero Whitney Houston at age 48.

"The loss of Whitney Houston is painful," the fellow R&B singer, 30, said Sunday in a statement, detailing how she first became acquainted with the Grammy winning superstar. "I remember meeting Whitney for the first time when I was 15. She was the ultimate legend. The ultimate woman. Not only was she confident, poised, stunningly beautiful and intelligent, but she was sincere and kind. She took the time to make everyone feel like they were very important to her."

Beyonce continues of the "I Will Always Love You" singer's incomparable vocal talent: "I, like every singer, always wanted to be just like her. Her voice was perfect. Strong but soothing. Soulful and classic. Her vibrato, her cadence, her control."

"So many of my life's memories are attached to a Whitney Houston song," she adds of Houston, who leaves behind daughter Bobbi Christina, 18. " She is our queen and she opened doors and provided a blueprint for all of us. God bless her."

