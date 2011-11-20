NEW YORK (AP) -- It's tough to keep a pregnancy a secret when you're in the public eye, and for a while, Beyonce thought the jig was up.

The singer said at one point, she was thinking, "everyone knows. "

Beyonce said it became particularly difficult to hide her baby bump when the she performed for sold-out crowds at New York's Roseland Theater in August.

The singer spoke at a Sunday screening of her new concert DVD Sunday in New York.

Fans can get a behind-the-scenes look at the "Intimate Nights" concerts on her new "Live at Roseland" DVD, out at Walmart this week.

