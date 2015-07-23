Blue Ivy is growing up to be Beyonce's mini-me.

The 33-year-old "Flawless" singer recently shared a few rare snaps of her adorable 3-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, on her official website, showing their quality family time together.

Here's the pair looking picture-perfect going for a swim.

Obviously, their mother-daughter matching style is on point, both of them sporting white Chuck Taylor sneakers.

The always fashionable Beyonce also, of course, couldn't miss the opportunity to show off her edgy style. Here she is looking fierce in a red blazer, blue short shorts, a white tee, and a hipster pair of clear glasses, perfectly coordinating with an American flag.

The last time we saw a glimpse of Blue Ivy was in May, when she was on an amazing Italian vacay with her superstar parents filled with delicious pizza and gelato.