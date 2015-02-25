Beyonce shows the world how to get her bootylicious body.

In celebration of her First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move campaign, the Queen B posted an Instagram video on Wednesday showing just what goes into looking like one of the fiercest pop stars in the game.

The quick clip shows Beyonce doing five workout moves including leg lifts, punching with weights in her hands and lunges.

The First Lady asked her famous friends to help kickstart her #GimmeFive movement that encourages people to share five reasons to be healthy on social media. "RT if you're ready to work out with @Beyonce! #GimmeFive of your workout drills (or you'll disappoint the Beygency)," FLOTUS wrote, reposting Beyonce's video.

Ryan Seacrest also participated in the #GimmeFive campaign and challenged Nick Jonas to do the same.

