The Beyonce age conspiracy theories are back.

Bey's dad and former manager Matthew Knowles gave an interview on New York radio station Power 105.1's "The Breakfast Club" last week in which he spoke casually about Destiny's Child and their contemporaries when they were first coming up on the scene.

"[Destiny's Child] had a competitiveness," Matthew said, according to the Daily Mail. "L.A Reid had a rival girl group at the time, and I'll bet you don't know who the lead singer was ... It was Pink! And she was the exact same age as Beyonce."

As the Mail points out, Pink was born in September 1979, while Bey's birth date has been listed as September 1981.

"'Then you had Usher, who was the same age," Matthew continued, "they were all 14 or 15 years old, living in Atlanta.'

Usher, who was born in October 1978, was presumably the 15-year-old in the story, while Beyonce, for those who believe the proverbial hype, was 14 like Pink.

All of that adds up to new reason for the aforementioned conspiracy theorists to believe Beyonce is 36 rather than 34 -- hardly an outlandish difference, especially given that Matthew, who is a generation older than everyone he was discussing, could easily have lumped all the performers he referenced into one age bracket simply because they're so close in age compared to him. Matthew's strained relationship and faltering career could be related as well.

Like rumors that she was lying about being pregnant with Blue Ivy, rumors that Beyonce's been lying about her age have managed to survive for nearly a decade, perhaps because of some offhand comments Bey's colleagues have made about her over the years.

After the singer appeared in "Cadillac Records" with Gabrielle Union in 2008, Gabrielle mentioned that she and Beyonce "I have been friends since we were teenagers," even though Gabrielle is nine years older than Bey.

The Mail reports 37-year-old Bianna Golodryga's assertion that she attended high school with Beyonce gave Internet trolls with a Beyonce age theory to prove more fuel.

Beyonce and her reps have not commented on the latest round of speculation. And we have yet to deduce the point of lying about one's age by just two years ...

