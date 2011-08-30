NEW YORK (AP) -- Beyonce's pregnant performance at the MTV Video Music Awards sparked a Twitter record.

When Beyonce performed at 10:35 p.m. EDT Sunday night, there were 8,868 tweets per second. Twitter said that rate was a record for the service.

At the VMAs, Beyonce revealed a baby bump, cupping her growing belly for photographers as she arrived and rubbing her tummy when she performed. The 29-year-old singer is married to Jay-Z.

The VMAs drew MTV's biggest audience since the network began measuring its viewership. Sunday night's show attracted 12.4 million viewers.