Less than a year old, and Blue Ivy already has dual citizenship!

Beyonce and Jay-Z's little girl, 5 months, has been named an honorary citizen of the Croation Island of Hvar -- the same place where the superstar couple vacationed last summer.

"We woke up this morning, took a nice little walk, passed by this beautiful blue tree," a pregnant Beyonce shared while pointing out the unusual-hued plant covering the tree's bark in a personal video clip released on her blog this spring. "I think it's Blue Ivy, which would be quite appropriate!"

According to contactmusic.com, tourism to Hvar has reportedly increased since the clip was in April posted, and the island was even named as Lonely Planet's fifth best vacation destination in 2012.

"The story of the origin of the name of your daughter has brought enormous media attention and therefore tourist promotion to the town and island of Hvar," Major Pjerino Bebic wrote in a letter to the family. "Because of this, I have decided to confer on your daughter the status of honourary citizen of the town of Hvar."

Earlier this month, Beyonce, 30, excerpted a passage from author Rebecca Solnit's 2005 book, A Field Guide to Getting Lost. The recurring theme, blue, was interpreted as an homage to Blue Ivy.

