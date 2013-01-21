Red, white and . . . green! Beyonce stunned hundreds of thousands of live spectators and millions of TV viewers for more than one reason at President Barack Obama's second inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Monday Jan. 21. Singing "The Star Spangled Banner" following Obama's swearing-in and a moving speech, the singer, 31, dazzled in a floor-length black coat -- and with seriously eye-catching green jewelry.

Us Weekly has confirmed that Beyonce wore 80-carat emerald earring by her longtime jeweler Lorraine Schwartz -- wearing a 50-carat ring from the designer as well.

Another accessories detail from Beyonce's patriotic day? Her nails! The Grammy winner rocked orange nails, as created by celeb manicurist Lisa Logan. "When Beyonce walked in, she just plainly said, 'I want orange.' So orange it was!" Logan said in a press release. (Logan recommends Red Carpet Manicure's "Tangerine on the Rocks" to recreate the look at home.)

