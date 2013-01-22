Us Weekly has already dissected every aspect of Beyonce's impeccable inauguration ensemble: Emilio Pucci gown, Christian Dior coat, orange nail polish, 80-carat emerald earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. Now here are the details of what she wore on her face, courtesy of her makeup artist Mally Roncal, who created the singer's timeless and gorgeous inaugural look. "Anyone can achieve this easy-to-wear look at home. It works on all ages, skin type, and color," says Roncal, founder of Mally Beauty cosmetics, sold on QVC.com and MallyBeauty.com.

PHOTOS: See the stars—and what they wore—at Inauguration 2013 To get Beyonce's smoky eyeshadow: "Apply my Evercolor Shadow Stick in Saddle Shimmer all over the eyelid and underneath as well. Select a few shades from the Mally Beauty In the Buff Palette and sweep that onto the eyelids. Finish the look by applying a small amount of my Age Rebel Shadow Stick in Chocolate Diamond on the bottom lid, right under your eyelashes, to open up the eye. [Follow with] Lightwand Eyebrightener on the inner corners to instantly brighten this area."

PHOTOS: See Beyonce's pregnancy styleTo get Beyonce's cat eyes:"Try L'Oreal Telescopic Precision LIquid Eyeliner or Mally Beauty Evercolor Starlight Eyeliner in Midnight, layered with the Ultimate Performance Ink Eyeliner. Compliment this confident eye by pairing it with a mascara that will enhance the over look, such as the Mally Beauty Volumizing Mascara. To get Beyonce's lips:"Use my High Shine Lip Gloss in Mally's Look or Mally's Baby."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Beyonce's Makeup at Inauguration 2013: How to Get the Classic Look at Home