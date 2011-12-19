Beyonce is still crazy in love with hubby Jay-Z, but her parents' romance is officially over.

Matthew and Tina Knowles' divorce was finalized last month in a Texas court, according to documents obtained by TMZ. Tina, 57, filed for divorce from manager Matthew, 60, in 2009.

PHOTOS: 2011's sad celebrity splits

According to TMZ, Tina declared the marriage fell apart because of "discord or conflict of personalities" that "prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation."

According to E! News, which also confirmed the story, the divorce was finalized on Nov. 11, with both a judgment agreed upon and an order signed.

PHOTOS: Bey's bump style

The duo married in 1980 and are parents to Beyonce, 30, and Solange, 25. Solange has a 7-year-old son, Julez, and Beyonce and Jay-Z are expecting a daughter in early 2012.

PHOTOS: Jay and Bey's cutest moments

Tina works as a stylist and co-created the House of Dereon clothing label with Beyonce. Matthew served as the manager of Destiny's Child and then Beyonce's manager until March, when the father and daughter ended their professional relationship.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Expensive Celeb Divorces

Oscar Couple Splits

Shocking Celebrity Splits!