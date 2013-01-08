Billboard -- Add one more accomplishment to Beyonce 's busy 2013: the cover of GQ magazine.

An Instagram photo of what appears to be the magazine's February issue pictures Beyonce in a more-than-midriff baring crop top and leopard-print panties. The sexy shot teases the magazine's "100 Sexiest Women of the 21st Century" -- a list sure to feature Queen Bey prominently. The photo makes her the second female singer in months to grace the men's magazine's cover, with Rihanna landing a pictorial in the Men of the Year issue in November.

The issue comes as Beyonce gears up for her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 3 and the anticipated release of new music, her first since 2011 album "4" -- and becoming mom to daughter Blue Ivy, who celebrated her first birthday on Jan. 7.

Beyonce Will 'Definitely' Release New Music Before the Super Bowl, Says The-Dream

"I'm sure there will probably be a couple records you hear before the Super Bowl gets here," producer The-Dream previously told Billboard. The-Dream, who's "involved in every part of the process" of the new album, joins expected collaborators such as Ne-Yo and Miguel, who revealed a photo of himself and Beyonce in the studio together in October.

