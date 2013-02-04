Beyonce with a dash of Sasha Fierce! Beyonce's jaw-dropping Super Bowl halftime show look required a balance between flirtatious and glam. To create the right hairstyle for her fierce performance in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 3, Beyonce turned to beauty expert and entrepreneur Kim Kimble for help.

The 31-year-old "Crazy in Love" singer's hair guru revealed to Us Weekly the "four key items" she used to create Beyonce's look.

1. Brazilian Nut & Acai Berry Serum ($12.99)2. Natural Bamboo Grooming Brush by Kimble Hair Care ($21.96)3. Curling Iron4. Elnett Holding Spray (L'Oreal, $14.99)

"To create Beyonce's soft glam look, I began by creating a deep middle part in Beyonce's hair," Kimble told Us. "I then used the curling wand and began to curl her hair in a vertical pattern."

"Once I completed curling her hair into the desired curl pattern, I gently brushed the curls out by using a natural bamboo grooming brush by Kimble Hair Care," she explained. "This created a really nice finger-wave pattern."

To smooth out the look, Kimble used the Brazilian Nut and Acai Berry Serum by Kimble Hair Care

"This refined the curl pattern ensuring a seamless finish," she said. "Lastly, I used Elnett Holding Spray by L'Oreal to set the look and the result will be glam, soft, bold and Beyonce."

