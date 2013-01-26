Star Spangled what? Remaining mum on last week's Inauguration kerfuffle, Beyonce is getting to work on her next big internationally-broadcast performance: Her Super Bowl halftime show, which goes down next Sunday, Feb. 3. Sharing behind-the-scenes rehearsal photos on her Instagram page, the 31-year-old singer gave fans a small tease of the spectacle to come.

In one snapshot, the mom (who welcomed daughter Blue Ivy nearly 13 months ago) showed off her skinny post-baby bod -- and love for husband Jay-Z's basketball team -- as she stretched in a Brooklyn Nets t-shirt. In another, slightly more mysterious photo, Beyonce appears to be surrounded by a circle of dancers as they work out some choreography. A third image reveals a backup dancer splayed artfully on the floor.

Not seen in the photos? Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, the "Love on Top" singer's Destiny's Child bandmates. As revealed exclusively by Us Weekly, both women will join Beyonce during the show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans for a reunion, singing a medley of their hits "Bills, Bills, Bills," "Survivor," and ending with their new track, "Nuclear." Beyonce is expected to begin the set solo, crooning her smash, "Crazy in Love."

"She can't wait to get on the Super Bowl stage and show everyone," a source tells Us, adding that she's ready to "knock them dead" as fans and detractors alike continue to chatter about her use of a pre-recorded track at the Inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Monday Jan. 21.

"She did sing," another source explained to Us. "There was a [pre-recorded] track, but Bey sang 100 percent."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Beyonce's Super Bowl Halftime Show: Sneak Peek Pictures Revealed!

