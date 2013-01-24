Beyonce is ready to bring it at the Super Bowl. As previously revealed by Us Weekly, the Grammy-winning singer is reuniting with her Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to perform together during the halftime show on Feb. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

An insider exclusively tells Us that Beyonce, 31, will perform her hit "Crazy in Love" during a solo set to kick off the show. Midway through the act, she'll be joined by Rowland, 31, and Williams, 32, to sing a medley of their biggest hits starting with "Bills, Bills, Bills," "Survivor," and ending with their new track "Nuclear."

The epic show couldn't come at a better time. A source close to Beyonce tells Us that Blue Ivy's mom can't wait to "knock them dead" at the Super Bowl in the wake of reports that she lip-synched the National Anthem at the Inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C. Monday, Jan. 21.

"She did sing," the source explains to Us. "There was a [pre-recorded] track, but Bey sang 100 percent." The confusion began after a rep for U.S. Marine Corp Band told several media outlets that the superstar chose to lip-synch over a track at the last minute.

"[Using a pre-recorded track at live events] is very very common," the source clarfies. "The track was only there as a backup."

Beyonce's bandmate Williams defended her Thursday morning on Good Morning America, calling the so-called controversy "disappointing and sad . . . that was such a big moment for her. I wish people would let it go."

And the source tells Us that Beyonce is similarly disappointed by the hubbub -- but is looking forward to her next performance. "She can't wait to get on the Super Bowl stage and show everyone."

