WASHINGTON (AP) -- Fresh off re-election, Vice President Joe Biden will appear on the NBC sitcom "Parks and Recreation" next week.

The vice president's office said Biden taped a cameo appearance back in July. He said Thursday on Twitter that "my whole family loves the show, and I had a great time doing it."

The show's executive producer told The New York Times that Biden's appearance was taped under strict secrecy. The show was warned that provisions might have to be made to give Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan a similar cameo if word of Biden's participation leaked out before Tuesday's election.

Biden frequently has been mentioned on the show as an object of fascination by lead character Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler.