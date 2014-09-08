TORONTO (AP) — Prosecutors told a court Monday they have dropped assault charges against Canadian pop star Justin Bieber in connection with an incident involving a Toronto limousine driver.

RELATED: Best celeb mug shots

The withdrawn charge stemmed from an early-morning incident late last December, when Bieber and five other people were picked up by a limousine from a Toronto nightclub.

Police alleged Bieber, 20, hit the limo driver several times in the back of the head.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson, Miley Cyrus and more celebs posting hospital selfies

Prosecutors said the charges were withdrawn because there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.

RELATED: Celeb rivals: Which team are you on?

Bieber is due back in soon to fight new charges. His Toronto lawyer said last week that Bieber had been arrested for dangerous driving and assault following a collision between a minivan and an ATV that led to a physical altercation involving a photographer.

Bieber pleaded guilty last month to charges of careless driving and resisting arrest in Miami Beach.