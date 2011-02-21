Teen superstar Justin Bieber is donating his famous locks to charity after undergoing a makeover.

The "Baby" hitmaker is known for his carefully preened hairstyle but he shocked fans by having a trim on Monday, opting for a more "mature look."

He immediately showed off his new image by recording a new music video with Rascal Flatts, and the band's Jay DeMarcus posted a photo of Bieber and himself on Twitter.com, showing the singer's new hairdo.

And the star is using his image overhaul to raise cash for charity. In a post on his own Twitter page, he writes, "Yeah so it's true... I got a little haircut... I like it... and we are giving all the hair cut to CHARITY to auction. Details coming soon."