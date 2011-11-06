Entertainment Tonight.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's relationship didn't seem to be shaken by rumors of a Bieber love child as the two were snapped holding hands in Belfast on Saturday.

The teen power couple was in town for the MTV Europe Music Awards which Gomez is hosting on Sunday, but prior to the award show, Selena accompanied her beau to the MTV Voices Dinner where he accepted the MTV Voices Award.

"Just received my first EMA this year ... got the award for our charity work," Bieber tweeted after the dinner. "I say OUR because we do it together."

On Friday, Bieber appeared on the Today show and categorically denied Mariah Yeater's claims that he fathered her son.

"Set the record straight, none of it's true," said the Biebs. "Never met the woman."

Bieber is scheduled to perform at the EMAs along with Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Coldplay and more.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Prince William and Kate to Get New Digs

'60 Minutes' Commentator Andy Rooney Dies at 92