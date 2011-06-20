Justin Bieber made sure his manager Scooter Braun had a birthday to remember by hiring MC Hammer to perform as his gift.

Braun, who helped make Bieber a global superstar, turned 30 on Saturday and a host of celebrities turned up at the party in Los Angeles to help him celebrate the milestone.

Usher, Mary J. Blige, Adam Levine, Kim Kardashian, Nicky and Paris Hilton, Wilmer Valderrama and Rita Wilson were among the guests, but it was Bieber who ensured the bash went with a bang.

After performing his own hits "Baby" and "Never Say Never," Bieber introduced MC Hammer on to the stage, with the rapper blasting out his hit "Too Legit To Quit," according to New York Post gossip column Page Six.

Braun later tweeted, "Wont ever forget last night. Incredible childhood friends came out. Was just a great night. EPIC is the only word 2 (to) describe it. WE GOT DOWN."

And MC Hammer obviously enjoyed the party, adding, "This party keep gettin' better!!! Mary J... Paris Hilton ... Drew Gooden ... Usher... Justin B. ... Adam Levine .. Were performing and partying in LA... Celebrating Scooters B Day."