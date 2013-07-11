CHICAGO (AP) — Pop star Justin Bieber is listed as an underage guest on a citation that Chicago police issued to a nightclub.

Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection spokeswoman Jennifer Lipford confirmed Thursday that the 19-year-old Bieber was listed as an underage guest on the citation. She says police cited Bodi nightclub early Wednesday for admitting and knowingly having an underage person in the establishment.

Bieber performed in a concert at Chicago's United Center on Tuesday evening.

Lipford says the next step is for the citation to go to an administrative hearing. The club faces a fine of up to $1,000. A date hasn't been set.

Messages and emails seeking comment from Bodi nightclub were not immediately returned. A representative for Bieber did not immediately have comment.