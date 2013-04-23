Entertainment Tonight.

…At least when it comes to Bieber's newly acquired pet, Mally, a 17-week-old capuchin monkey.

According to the Associated Press, Mally was confiscated by German custom authorities on March 28 when Bieber landed in Munich while on tour and failed to produce the proper paperwork for his pet. Since then, Mally has been in the custody of the Munich Animal Protection League where it is being housed. Bieber asks that the monkey be moved from the animal shelter and placed in a zoo.

Thomas Meister, a spokesman for customs, said that Mally will stay in the shelter until Bieber or someone with his power of attorney directly gets in contact with customs and either provides the paperwork to regain custody or "forfeits" the animal.

In the meantime, the Munich Animal Protection League has received two emails from Bieber's camp, Judith Brettmeister, spokeswoman for the Munich Animal Protection League shelter, told The AP on April 23.

Brettmeister says the first email asked how long Bieber had to provide the paperwork before the monkey would be euthanized to which the Animal Protection League replied that animals are not euthanized in German shelters.

The second email from Bieber's team said "Our team is looking into the idea of placing Mally at a zoo in Germany. Would you happen to have any recommendations for places that Mally would be safe and thrive? Again, we are very concerned that Mally is safe and placed in the best possible residence."

Meister said Bieber has until May 17 to provide Mally's paperwork.

"If by May 17 there is nothing, then he loses ownership of the animal and it becomes the property of the Federal Republic of Germany," he said. "If Bieber really does want to place the animal in a zoo, he is welcome to contact customs authorities and forfeit Mally at any time, but will likely have to pay costs associated with keeping the monkey so far and a fine."

