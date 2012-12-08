NEW YORK (AP) -- Justin Bieber is smooth with the dance moves -- but is he just as good with a pair of clippers?

The teen sensation jokingly threatened to cut the long locks of his guitar player during his performance at Z100's annual Jingle Ball on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

Bieber asked the crowd for its opinion on the musician's hair before getting back to the business of entertaining the mainly teen crowd, which shrieked throughout his show.

He also teased the audience with mistletoe -- but offered no kisses, just a Christmas song.

Bieber was the final act in a night that also featured performances from Taylor Swift, One Direction, Ne-Yo and The Wanted, who made a little girl's night by bringing her onstage during "Glad You Came."