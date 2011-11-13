Justin Bieber surprised passengers on a London bus on Sunday, Nov. 13, by hopping onboard the double decker for a tour of the city.

The "Baby" hit-maker is in the U.K. capital to film a festive TV special, but he took time out from his busy schedule over the weekend to see the sights.

He was spotted posing for pictures with fans outside his hotel in West London before boarding a traditional open-topped bus.

Bieber relaxed on the top deck of the vehicle, and 'Tweeted' a picture of himself seeing the city alongside the caption "London town".