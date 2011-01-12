Justin Bieber's 'black eye' sparks worries
Justin Bieber sparked concerns this week after he posted a picture of himself sporting a fake black eye on his Twitter page.
RELATED: See what Bieber and other celebs posted on Twitter about the new year
The teenage singer later revealed the picture to be fake: The black eye was a makeup trick for his latest guest appearance on the hit TV show "CSI."
RELATED: 11 people to watch in 2011
In a post on Twitter, he explained, "On set ... where? Let's just say I'm back to my evil ways... Bad a--."
The singer joined the cast of the crime drama last year to play troubled teen Jason McCann and he reprises his role in a new episode scheduled to air on Feb. 17.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 11 hours ago See which stars expanded their families this year