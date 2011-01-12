Justin Bieber sparked concerns this week after he posted a picture of himself sporting a fake black eye on his Twitter page.

The teenage singer later revealed the picture to be fake: The black eye was a makeup trick for his latest guest appearance on the hit TV show "CSI."

In a post on Twitter, he explained, "On set ... where? Let's just say I'm back to my evil ways... Bad a--."

The singer joined the cast of the crime drama last year to play troubled teen Jason McCann and he reprises his role in a new episode scheduled to air on Feb. 17.

