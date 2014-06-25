Simon Helberg is a dad again!

People reports that "The Big Bang Theory" star, 33, and wife Jocelyn Towne, 37, welcomed a baby boy on April 23.

The couple are already parents to daughter Adeline, 2.

ET exclusively broke the news of the pregnancy at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.

"Yes, my wife is [expecting,] -- I can't take all the credit," Helberg told Nancy O'Dell on the red carpet. "Every time I come to the SAG Awards there's something about this night...About 8 months before [the SAG Awards] I get really the urge, I feel the romance and then we get nominated so it's hand in hand."

