Jim Parsons is ready to declare himself to the world.

The "Big Bang Theory" actor, 39, quietly came out of the closet during an interview with The New York Times.

Coinciding with Parsons' upcoming starring role as Elwood P. Dowd in Broadway's "Harvey," writer Patrick Healy's profile notes, "Mr. Parsons is gay and in a 10-year relationship, and working with an ensemble again onstage was like nourishment, he said."

In the interview, the beloved CBS star (and accomplished theater performer) doesn't go into greater detail about his private life, nor does he divulge the identity of his partner of 10 years.

Out.com notes that Parsons, like many other GLBT celebs, "has lived as a gay man in his private life, but in his professional public life he skirted the issue."

The Emmy winner gushes to The New York Times about playing Elwood in Harvey, a role made iconic by Jimmy Stewart in the 1944 film.

"Elwood has such warmth, and wants nothing more than to connect with other people," he said of the role. "The jump-out-of-bed happiness I feel transcends any nerves about taking on a history-laden role."

