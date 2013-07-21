No longer sequestered in the "Big Brother" season 15 house, evicted houseguest Jeremy McGuire is trying to defend himself in wake of the racist, homophobic and sexist comments that have clouded the CBS reality competition show.&

While the most shocking controversial comments have come from houseguests Aaryn Gries and GinaMarie Zimmerman, McGuire, a 23-year-old boat shop associate from Texas, has come under fire for making eyebrow-raising comments of his own caught on the show's 24/7 live feeds. (Live feed viewers watched him once refer to all his female housemates as as "bitches" and while bragging about hooking up with another houseguest, Kaitlin Barnaby, he made an explicit, disturbing comment about her vagina.)

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly after he was evicted on July 18, McGuire set out to defend himself. "Yeah, I'm not racist, sexist, or homophobic, so I mean, I guess everything can be taken out of context," he said. "Everybody in there was friendly with everybody and we weren't scared to say it in front of each other, so I'm sure it was just twisted and turned in a way to entertain. But I guess we'll just have to wait and see."

Asked about how he thought Barnaby would react to the disturbing term he used to describe her vagina when she watches the season, the CBS star laughed, saying, "I don't know because I don't know what you're talking about. But hopefully, she reacts well."

While recalling the intense fight between Gries and another houseguest Candice Stewart, a black contestant, in which the 22-year-old college student reportedly flipped over her mattress and called Stewart "Shaniqua" while Zimmerman and Barnaby helped taunt Stewart, McGuire admitted that the argument was "crazy."

"I mean, it was crazy, don't get me wrong," he said. "It was an emotional roller-coaster, and I just had to sit back and watch for most of it. But being there was kind of surreal regardless of what was going on. Everything kind of seemed unreal to me, so it really hasn't hit me yet to be honest with you."

Before the controversial scene was shown on Sunday, July 14, the network issued a disclaimer to viewers about the content.

"'Big Brother' is a reality show about a group of people who have no privacy 24/7. At times, the Houseguests may reveal prejudices and other beliefs that CBS does not condone," CBS said in a printed message aired just before the episode began. "Views or opinions expressed by a Houseguest are those of the individuals speaking and do not represent the views or opinions of CBS. Viewer discretion is advised."

As Us Weekly previously reported, due to the controversy, Gries has reportedly been dropped by her modeling agency, Zephyr Talent.

"We certainly find the statements made by Aaryn on the live Internet feed to be offensive," the agency said in a statement. "Upon much consideration, we have decided to release Aaryn from her contract with Zephyr Talent."

TMZ also reported that Zimmerman has been fired from her job as pageant coordinator at East Coast USA Pageant, Inc.

Big Brother returns on Sunday on CBS.

