LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Showtime series "The Big C" is joining Hollywood's fight against cancer.

Songs from and inspired by the TV series will be released on CD and digital download June 7 by Epic Records in collaboration with Showtime and Sony Pictures Television.

The companies say net proceeds from the CD will go to Stand Up to Cancer, a nonprofit program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation.

Stand Up to Cancer, which raises money to speed cancer research, has held two multi-network telethons with celebrities including Halle Berry and Lance Armstrong.

"The Big C" stars Laura Linney as a housewife finding her own way of dealing with cancer. It returns for its second season June 27.

Artists on the show's soundtrack include The Staple Singers, Franz Ferdinand and Alex Cornish.