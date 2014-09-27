Big Sean knows how good he has it. The entertainer opened up about his girlfriend Ariana Grande during an interview with "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" on Friday, Sept. 26, despite mentioning that he likes to keep his personal life private.

PHOTOS: How star couples first met

"I'm like a big fan, I know where I'm at," the 26-year-old told host Seacrest. "But I am going to tell you this: That Ariana is very, very special. She's very special to me. Everything she has going on is good with her, everything I have going on is good with me, everything between me and her is good, and I'm just going to leave it at that."

PHOTOS: Music video couples

Clearly infatuated, (he now wears a red Kabbalah bracelet like Grande, 21) Big Sean was also grilled about whether his new song "I Don't F-- With You" is about his ex-fiancee, actress Naya Rivera. It turns out, he actually wrote the song when the two were still together.

PHOTOS: Celeb couples who dress alike

"I was just honestly putting myself in a perspective, man," he explained. "As an artist, you just have to do that sometimes. It's funny how records, sometimes they relate to you more later on, sometimes they don't. Obviously it kind of fits my situation."

PHOTOS: When exes attack

Big Sean and Rivera, 27, called off their engagement in April. Just three months later, the "Glee" star secretly wed actor Ryan Dorsey on the day she was supposed to marry the rapper.