15 major pop culture moments from 15 years ago

Let's rewind 15 years, back when Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dominated gossip news headlines and reality shows were just starting to take hold of our television screens. The year was 2001 -- when some of the most iconic movie franchises debuted and bubblegum pop music ruled the charts. Wander down memory lane with Wonderwall.com to check out 15 of the biggest celebrity and entertainment pop culture moments from 15 years ago, starting with the beginning of "Harry Potter" movie hysteria. The first film in the franchise, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," hit theaters on Nov. 16, 2001. The flick went on to become the highest-grossing movie of the year, besting another major franchise's debut, "Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," which came in second.

