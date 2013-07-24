Stephanie Anderson, a contestant on the Season 9 of NBC's weight-loss show "The Biggest Loser," gave birth to a baby boy named Dillon on July 18, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The insider tells Us that baby Dillon was born at 1:42 a.m., weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20 1/2 inches long.

The happy news comes just two months after some not-so-happy news from the reality star. Anderson and her husband, fellow "Biggest Loser" alum Sam Poueu, announced in May that they had separated and were in the process of filing for divorce just one year after their April 2012 wedding.

"It is with great sadness that my marriage to Sam Poueu is ending," the then-seven-months-pregnant Anderson told Us in a statement. "Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy during this difficult time."

Together since meeting and falling in love on "The Biggest Loser: Couples 3," which aired in 2010, Anderson and Poueu endured a lot together. In September 2011, a little less than a year after Poueu proposed at the show's ranch in Calabasas, Calif., he fell 54 feet from a friend's roof deck and suffered multiple serious injuries. Anderson stayed by his side during the grueling recovery and they married the next summer. Then, in January 2013, they announced they were expecting their first child.

"Just from the experience of her being my caretaker post-accident, it was a dead giveaway that she'd be a fantastic mother," Poueu told Us at the time of the pregnancy reveal. "That was an early sign for me that our child is going to have the best mother ever."

