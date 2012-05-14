Eating out doesn't always mean cheating on your diet -- just ask The Biggest Loser's Bob Harper.

When the trainer isn't whipping contestants into shape on the NBC series, he's hitting up waistline-friendly eateries in his Los Angeles neighborhood, and as he tells Us Weekly, there are plenty to choose from.

PHOTOS: Stars' favorite healthy snacks

Among Harper's go-to spots for healthy grub: West Hollywood's Fresh Corn Grill located on Santa Monica Boulevard. "It's inexpensive, convenient and the way to go" for salads, sandwiches and soups, he tells Us.

But you don't have to live in L.A. to maintain an enviable figure when eating out. "You can make any restaurant healthy," the trainer reasons. "You've got to remember to order the foods that you want -- get your salad dressing on the side, skip the bread basket, ask for the dish not smothered in butter -- you're a paying customer. They'll make it [to order]."

PHOTOS: Diet plans the celebs love

For more of Harper's picks for where to eat organic, healthy dishes for breakfast, lunch or dinner in L.A., watch the clip above now!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Biggest Loser Trainer Bob Harper's Top 3 Favorite Healthy L.A. Restaurants