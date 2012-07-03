Happy 27th birthday, Ashley Tisdale!

In true Tisdale fashion, the bikini bodies were on full display for her beachside b-day bash in Malibu on Monday.

Sporting a lime green two-piece and unbuttoned denim cut-offs, the High School Musical alum was joined by several of her closest pals including Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend Scott Speer, who made sure to shower the b-day girl with kisses.

"Ashley was in good spirits and came down and splashed about in the ocean with her friends to celebrate her birthday," an witness tells Us Weekly.

Adds a source, "She requested Coco Breve for the party and sipped on her favorite new summertime beverage throughout the day."

Also along for the day was Tisdale's pup, Maui, who found herself in a Tisdale and Gomez sandwich during an adorable pic.

"Magical night at the beach!" Tisdale posted to her Twitter.

Later that night, the group went to local Italian restaurant Tra Di Noi, with Maui in tow. Tisdale and Hudgens were all smiles while rocking matching purple streaks.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bikini-Clad Ashley Tisdale Parties With Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens for 27th Birthday