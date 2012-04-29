Believe it or not, Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson are still giving it a go.

About a month and a half after the scandal-plagued finale of The Bachelor, the scrutinized couple -- Flajnik cheated, Robertson seemed catty and conniving -- had a PDA-packed weekend in Las Vegas.

The fun began Saturday at Wet Republic, where Robertson, 28, showed off her model's body in a skimpy red-and-white striped bikini as winemaker Flajnik, 29, went shirtless. The engaged, off-and-on twosome were inseparable poolside -- kissing, holding hands and cuddling throughout the party.

Dining that evening at Social House and then heading to PURE nightclub to dance, they fielded questions about a potential wedding and even a family.

"We have not discussed children [but] we have talked about a lot," Flajnik said.

Explained Robertson: "We think after a year of being together we will be able to see where we want to go."

Flajnik, holding Robertson's hand, then assured reporters that a quickie Vegas wedding wasn't in the cards, either. "We love Vegas, but we are not getting married here."

"Ben and Courtney couldn't have looked any more in love," one observer at PURE said. "They were constantly holding each other."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bikini-Clad Courtney Robertson Super-Affectionate With Ben Flajnik in Las Vegas