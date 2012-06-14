To cap off their European press tour, Revenge costars and real-life loves Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman decided to spend some quality time poolside at the Beach Club Sea Lounge in Monaco June 13.

Flaunting their beach-ready bods, the couple made no attempt to hide their affection, with Bowman, 24, rubbing an ice cub on VanCamp's chest and stomach before engaging in a passionate makeout session. The two later got into the pool, there they continued to kiss and embrace each other.

"They are both head over heels for each other," a source recently told Us Weekly. "It's really sweet and still feels new to them. There's definitely passion there. They can't keep their hands off each other."

How does VanCamp -- who showed off her fit frame in a tribal print bikini -- stay in such great shape? "I'm a huge fan of yoga and Pilates. I try to do Pilates a few times a week," the 26-year-old told Us in 2011. "And I hike. . .It's a good 45 minutes if you're moving fast and it's beautiful. I prefer to be outside if I can."

One day before VanCamp and Bowman's PDA-packed pool outing, the pair joined costar Madeleine Stowe, 53, to promote their ABC soap during The Monte-Carlo Television Festival. Revange was recently nominated for Outstanding New Program at the Television Critics Association Awards.

