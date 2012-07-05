Hayden Panettiere and Scotty McKnight are on cloud nine!

The couple of more than a year went parasailing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, July 3. As a bikini-clad Panettiere, 22, snapped photos using a waterproof camera, her New York Jets wide receiver boyfriend, 24, scoped out the breathtaking ocean views.

Back at their resort, the Nashville actress wrapped her arms around McKnight and gave him a passionate kiss. Just three months ago in Hawaii, the pair packed on the PDA during another tropical trip.

Panettiere -- who once dated Ukrainian heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko -- isn't solely attracted to sporty stars. (Her other exes include MTV reality star Stephen Colletti and Milo Ventimiglia, her former Heroes costar.

"See, I date two athletes and then people assume I only like athletes, but if I dated all actors, people wouldn't say anything," Panettiere laughed to Us Weekly in October 2011. "But I like it. It's been a really cool thing because they're in similar circles, where they understand the schedule, the work ethic, the social aspect, but they're not exactly in your industry, so it works out well."

The 5-foot-2 Nashville star added: "I've always been that girl who has a lot of dude friends. I'm into sports, so Scotty and I have a lot in common."

