It's been nearly a year since Jessica Alba gave birth to Haven, her second daughter with hubby Cash Warren -- and she's worked hard to get her post-baby bikini body back!

The actress and Honest Company founder, 31, showed off her fit figure in a printed pink string bikini while swimming at her hotel's pool with daughters Haven, 11 months, and Honor, 4, in Amalfi, Italy July 11. The trio were joined by Alba's mother, Cathy.

PHOTOS: Jessica Alba's chic maternity style

Prior to having fun in the sun, the devoted mother-of-two made sure her little ones were protected from harmful UV rays. "Covered in Honest Company sunscreen," Alba tweeted alongside a photo of Honor. She also donned an orange two-piece.

The secret behind Alba's svelte shape is a healthy, organic diet. "I don't eat a lot of processed foods. I never eat fast food and I don't eat or drink high-sugar, processed anything," Alba told Us Weekly in May. "I stick to mostly organic foods -- lots of vegetables and fruit."

Alba -- who added that her favorite snacks include Pop Chips, almonds, carrots and hummus -- also offered tips for new moms hoping to slim down as quickly as she did.

PHOTOS: Look back at Jessica Alba's first pregnancy

"Try to take advantage of naps as much as you can and drink lots of water," she advised. "And eat as organic and fresh as possible because you want to put stuff in your body that's going to help it run."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bikini-Clad Jessica Alba Swims With Daughters Honor and Haven