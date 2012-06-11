After wrapping production on The Vampire Diaries this spring, Kat Graham deserved some R&R.

And she got it! The actress and "Put Your Graffiti On Me" singer, 22, recently spent several days with her boyfriend, Cottrell Guidry, at the Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa in Baja California Sur, Mexico.

Guidry, a Hollywood-based model and actor, was happy to be spending some one-on-one time with Graham south of the border. "Enjoying my time away from L.A.," he tweeted June 5.

The gorgeous couple made the most of their three-night stay at Casa Dorada by playing in the pool, getting massages at the resort's Saltwater Spa, jet-skiing around the resort's beach, dining at 12 Tribes and swimming with dolphins. "Best time ever!" Graham tweeted June 8. "Never thought I'd surf on a dolphin."

During their vacation, Graham and Guidry "were very affectionate in public and were holding hands a lot," an eyewitness tells Us Weekly, who adds that they were often seen kissing or cuddling "when they weren't goofing around in the pool."

The vacation couldn't come at a better time for Graham, who kicks off her 11-city U.S. concert series June 14 in San Francisco, Calif. "Going on tour!" she tweeted June 11. "Who's coming?"

