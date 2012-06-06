Red, white and sandy all over!

Kathy Griffin flaunted her new, younger boyfriend during a PDA-filled trip to the beach over the weekend in Miami.

According to the Daily Mail, Griffin, 51, is now dating a 33-year-old man believed to be named Randy.

The outspoken comedian -- who flashed her granny panties on stage Saturday to her shocked co-host Gloria Estefan -- proudly showed off her body in an American flag bikini. The couple splashed around in the water and Randy even picked the star up and carried her on the beach. While Griffin was more than happy to flaunt her figure, Randy kept his shirt on.

Earlier this week a fan tweeted Griffin, "Seriously, I want the name of your plastic surgeon." But Griffin replied, "I swear I haven't had anything in years! Promise. No Botox, fillers, nothing!"

The Daily Mail reports the couple began dating at the beginning of the year. "He's a really nice normal guy with a nice normal job who doesn't care for the spotlight, and I like it that way and he does too," Griffin said.

Griffin isn't the only celeb who's been flaunting her much younger relationship recently. Just last week, Sharon Stone, 54, was also seen enjoying some PDA on the beach with her younger boyfriend, Martin Mica, 27, in Los Angeles.

