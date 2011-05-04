Party in paradise!

To celebrate her 32nd birthday April 18, Kourtney Kardashian and her siblings jetted off to Punta Mita, Mexico, for a little fun in the sun -- and lots of romance. Only Us Weekly has the exclusive, sexy shots from the getaway.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: CHECK OUT ALL THE PICS FROM THEIR VACATION

Hanging out at the oceanside compound of Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis, the birthday gal was joined by her love Scott Disick and their son Mason, 17 months, plus sister Kim, brother Rob and Kim's beau Kris Humphries.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: How Kourt got her amazing bod

After fiesta the night of their arrival -- featuring cake, presents and a mariachi band! -- the group kept things low-key for the six-day stay.

"It was a really romantic getaway," a source tells Us, noting that the locale is where Kourtney and Disick, 27, first met.

PHOTOS: Kardashian bikini bods over the years

And Kim, 30, made the most of her alone-time with Humphries, 26. "They were making out most of the time!" the source says.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly