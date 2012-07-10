Fun in the sun!

While on a trip to Taormina, Italy, Scarlett Johansson, 27, enjoyed a day out on a yacht laying in the sun with another man -- who turns out not to be her boyfriend!

A source tells Us Weekly the mystery man who Johansson was looking cozy with is her security guard. He's been a part of The Avengers star's her team for over two years.

In the photos, Johansson shows off her famous curves in a sexy white bikini while the hunky bodyguard lays next to her in short black trunks. The two enjoyed one another's company while laying side-by-side on towels.

The Avengers actress is currently in Italy to do a new shoot for Dolce and Gabana and attend their fashion show.

Despite the cozy afternoon with her buff bodyguard, a source tells Us Johansson is still dating ad executive Nate Naylor, 38.

"They have been able to keep it under wraps," a source explained to Us when the couple stepped out in public in February after already dating for five months. "They really wanted to keep it private."

Naylor met Johansson "through mutual friends," another source said. "And they were hot and heavy right off the bat."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bikini-Clad Scarlett Johansson Hangs on Yacht With Bodyguard