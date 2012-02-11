Things sure are looking beachy keen for Scarlett Johansson and Nate Naylor.

Quietly dating for the past five months, the "We Bought a Zoo" actress, 27, and New York-based ad exec, 37, turned up at the beach in Hawaii on Friday. Showing off her world-famous body in a tiny, aqua-blue bikini, Johansson relaxed in the sand as her man leaned in for a kiss.

In another shot, Naylor applied suntan lotion on Johansson's pale, porcelain skin.

The new couple are on vacation in Hawaii with several friends.

"They met though mutual friends," a source tells Us Weekly of the pair. "And they were hot and heavy right off the bat."

Johansson and Phoenix, Ariz. native Naylor "really wanted to keep it private," another insider adds of the pair. (Johansson and Sean Penn, 50, split last summer after five intense months together.)

And now that the once-divorced star wrapped shooting 'Under the Skin" in Scotland and has completed her press tour for "We Bought a Zoo," she's focusing on her guy. "Scarlett missed him while she was in Europe," the source says. "Now they're really going to spend time together."

Her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, meanwhile, appears to be going strong with Blake Lively after several months together. His film "Safe House" -- with a screenplay written by former Us Weekly Senior Editor David Guggenheim -- hit theaters Friday.