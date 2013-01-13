Daniel Day-Lewis' Abraham Lincoln wasn't the only ex-President in the house at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13. Former Commander-in-Chief Bill Clinton also made an appearance, to introduce Steven Spielberg's acclaimed Best Picture contender, Lincoln.

A very surprised audience at the Beverly Hilton Hotel gave Clinton a standing ovation as he walked out onstage to talk about the film, which dramatizes Lincoln's efforts to abolish slavery. "A tough fight to push a bill through a bitterly divided Congress," the 42nd president began, describing his predecessor's battle to pass the 13th amendment.

"I wouldn't know anything about that," he joked. The crowd roared with laughter, and several celebrities whipped out their cellphones to take pictures.

Later, after he left the stage, Golden Globes co-host Amy Poehler had a bit of a fangirl moment herself. "Wow. What an exciting special guest," she gushed. "That was Hillary Clinton's husband!"

Added Tina Fey: "That was Bill Rodham Clinton!"

