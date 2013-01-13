Bill Clinton Makes Surprise Appearance at the Golden Globes to Introduce Lincoln
Daniel Day-Lewis' Abraham Lincoln wasn't the only ex-President in the house at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13. Former Commander-in-Chief Bill Clinton also made an appearance, to introduce Steven Spielberg's acclaimed Best Picture contender, Lincoln.
PHOTOS: 2013 Golden Globes: What the stars wore!
A very surprised audience at the Beverly Hilton Hotel gave Clinton a standing ovation as he walked out onstage to talk about the film, which dramatizes Lincoln's efforts to abolish slavery. "A tough fight to push a bill through a bitterly divided Congress," the 42nd president began, describing his predecessor's battle to pass the 13th amendment.
PHOTOS: Golden Globe-nominated movies
"I wouldn't know anything about that," he joked. The crowd roared with laughter, and several celebrities whipped out their cellphones to take pictures.
PHOTOS: Stars who've played the president
Later, after he left the stage, Golden Globes co-host Amy Poehler had a bit of a fangirl moment herself. "Wow. What an exciting special guest," she gushed. "That was Hillary Clinton's husband!"
Added Tina Fey: "That was Bill Rodham Clinton!"
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bill Clinton Makes Surprise Appearance at the Golden Globes to Introduce Lincoln
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Nov. 11, 2018 See the stars at the 2018 Baby2Baby gala